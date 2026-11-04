🍽️ Multiple Food Manager Roles in Hardeeville, SC ($43K–$79K+)

Hardeeville’s travel centers are busy and growing, which means solid management jobs in food service right off the highway. If you like fast pace, leading a team, and steady benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pilot Company / Pilot Flying J

Pilot Company / Location: Hardeeville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $43,888 – $59,050 per year

Run the deli side of a high-traffic travel center, leading the team, driving sales, and keeping customers happy. This role comes with weekly pay, fuel discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition help, and a flexible schedule, plus room to grow inside a large national company.

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J Location: Hardeeville, SC (relocation required for some applicants)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $54,900 – $79,645 per year

Lead a full quick-service restaurant operation inside a busy travel center, from guest experience to P&L and inventory. You’ll manage a large team, enjoy weekly pay, fuel discounts, nationwide medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement, and take on a role with clear financial and leadership responsibility.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.