🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Hardeeville, SC (Multiple Shifts)

Hardeeville’s hospitals are busy and growing, and they’re looking for more hands on deck. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Weatherby Healthcare

Weatherby Healthcare Location: Hardeeville, SC (coverage across two hospital sites)

(coverage across two hospital sites) Type: Contract / Locum

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact pay not listed)

Mix of day and night shifts, no admissions required, and an outpatient practice setting. Comes with paid malpractice, pre‑paid travel and housing, and 24/7 access to a Weatherby consultant, plus an online portal for time and assignment details.

Employer: Novant Health – Coastal Carolina Medical Center

Location: Hardeeville, SC

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on bedside role where you support daily living needs, help with mobility, and keep patients safe and comfortable. Great if you want to build experience in a hospital setting while working with a tight‑knit team of nurses and providers.

Employer: Novant Health – Coastal Carolina Medical Center

Location: Hardeeville, SC

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Salary: Not listed

Night‑shift ICU role caring for critically ill patients with complex conditions. You’ll use and grow your critical care skills, work closely with an interdisciplinary team, and play a key part in patient and family support during tough moments.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.