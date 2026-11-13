The Hardee County Public Library will host a free Breast Cancer Prevention & Awareness Workshop on Wednesday, December 18, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM at 315 N 6th Ave, Wauchula, FL 33873. The event will cover breast cancer education, awareness, prevention, and early detection, and will include a pink ribbon decorating craft and pink lemonade while supplies last. No registration is needed, and the program is presented by Moffitt Cancer Center’s Community Outreach & Engagement Team.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hardee County Public Library