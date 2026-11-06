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Harbor Springs

📅 Thanksgiving Turkey Leg 5K Run/Walk for Food Pantry

8 days ago
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📅 Thanksgiving Turkey Leg 5K supports local food pantry

Kick off your Thanksgiving at the 17th Annual Turkey Leg 5K Run/Walk in Harbor Springs.

When: Thursday, November 26, 2026

  • 8:15–8:45am: Day-of registration
  • 8:50am: Pre-race meeting
  • 9:00am: Race start

Where: Zorn Park/City Beach, Harbor Springs (race starts and finishes there and goes through downtown).

Cost: $10 donation per participant (larger donations are welcome).
100% of your entry fee goes directly to the Harbor Springs Community Food Pantry.

How to join:
Just show up at Zorn Park on race morning and register between 8:15–8:45am. This is a family-friendly 5K run/walk, so you can go at your own pace while supporting a great local cause.

More Info: 17th Annual Turkey Leg 5K Run/Walk

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