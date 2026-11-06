📅 Thanksgiving Turkey Leg 5K Run/Walk for Food Pantry

📅 Thanksgiving Turkey Leg 5K supports local food pantry

Kick off your Thanksgiving at the 17th Annual Turkey Leg 5K Run/Walk in Harbor Springs.

When: Thursday, November 26, 2026

8:15–8:45am : Day-of registration

: Day-of registration 8:50am : Pre-race meeting

: Pre-race meeting 9:00am: Race start

Where: Zorn Park/City Beach, Harbor Springs (race starts and finishes there and goes through downtown).

Cost: $10 donation per participant (larger donations are welcome).

100% of your entry fee goes directly to the Harbor Springs Community Food Pantry.

How to join:

Just show up at Zorn Park on race morning and register between 8:15–8:45am. This is a family-friendly 5K run/walk, so you can go at your own pace while supporting a great local cause.