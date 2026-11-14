🏛️ The Haralson County Board of Commissioners will hold a Regular Work Session on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 5:00 PM at 155 Van Wert Street, Buchanan, GA 30113.

The Board is led by Chair Brian Walker, Vice-Chair David Tarpley (District 1), and Commissioners Danny Elsberry (District 2), Eddie Ivey (District 3), and Ryan Farmer (District 4).

A public hearing will be held on a rezoning request from Tindall Corporation d/b/a Atlanta Structural Concrete. The request covers Haralson County tax map 0060-0077 and 0080, on Denny Pk./DE Hunt Dr./Monroe Rd. The land is now zoned A-1 (agriculture) and R-2 (residential). The proposal is to rezone 113 acres to I-1 (industrial).

Other agenda items:

Item #1: GMP #2 for My Turn Fields

GMP #2 for Item #2: Board of Assessors request to move funds (presented by Zach Smith )

request to move funds (presented by ) Item #3: Property tax refund request from Gary Kellum

request from Item #4: Resolution letting the Board of Assessors office decide citizen refund requests

Resolution letting the decide citizen refund requests Item #5: Possum Drop sponsorship request (with Danny Welch and Mayor9 Jones )

sponsorship request (with and ) Item #6: Declare Fire Department service equipment as surplus (presented by Ryan Dobbs )

Declare service equipment as surplus (presented by ) Item #6 (second): Opening striping bid proposals

Residents with disabilities who need accommodations should contact the ADA Coordinator at (770) 646-2002 before the meeting.