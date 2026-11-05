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Halls of Torment Lost Archives DLC Adds Two Heroes on Xbox for $3.99
By Ivy Santiago,5 days ago
Beneath the Halls of Torment sits a haunted library that someone sealed away for good reason. Chasing Carrots has now opened it. The Lost Archives, the second DLC for the dungeon crawler, is available on Xbox for $3.99, and a large free update lands for all players alongside it. The studio announced both in a post on Xbox Wire on Wednesday, November 4.