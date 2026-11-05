undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jigokuraku Mobile Game Adds Burning Husk Prequel and Celestial Clash for Year One
By Ivy Santiago,4 days ago
Gabimaru is the face of the first anniversary for Jigokuraku: BATTLE IN HELL’S PARADISE, and he arrives in a new limited form. Good Smile Company says the anniversary promotion began on Tuesday, November 3 at 7:00 PM PST, which was 4:00 AM CET on November 4. It brings an original prequel story, new SSR Allies and a competitive mode that is due in December.
1