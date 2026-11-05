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The End of the Sun Scanned Polish Museums for Its Folklore World
By Ivy Santiago,4 days ago
In the Open-Air Museum in Szymbark and the Grociarnia Ethnographic Museum in Jastrzębia, a small team found the backbone of its game. The developers of The End of the Sun, a first-person adventure inspired by Slavic folklore, say they scanned hundreds of historical objects there, including entire buildings. They explained the process in a post on Xbox Wire on Wednesday, November 4.