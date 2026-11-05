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SpellChain Launches on Steam for $8.99 With 10% Off
By Ivy Santiago,5 days ago
The king in SpellChain has a wizard coming for him. The quest to take him down started on Thursday, November 5, when the indie action game launched on Steam for Windows. The developer’s launch announcement sets up the story in one line: grab your wizard hat and go after the king. There’s no deeper plot in the post, so the quest itself is all we know about the setup. The motive is simple and the target is clear.