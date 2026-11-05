undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Level Infinite Confirms NIKKE PC Launcher Scripts May Have Been Tampered With
By Max Maurice,3 days ago
A game launcher looks harmless. One wide button, a progress bar sliding left to right, and then the game opens. For NIKKE: Goddess of Victory on PC, that front door may have been rigged, according to a report Pirat_Nation shared on X on Tuesday, November 3. An independent security investigation reportedly found four JavaScript files on Level Infinite’s official CDN modified to deliver remote-access malware.