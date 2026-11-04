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Ex-Epic Dev Says Steam’s 30% Cut Buys Player Access, Not Services
By Omar Fielding,2 days ago
Steam’s hold on PC gaming works like the Hotel California of storefronts: you can check out any time you like, but nobody really leaves. A former Epic Games developer named Kiaran Ritchie now makes the same point in business terms. Pirat_Nation shared his comments on X on Monday, November 2, and the claim is blunt. Steam is almost impossible to compete with, even if someone builds a better launcher.