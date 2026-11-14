Happy Valley retail is busy right now—great time to land a steady customer-facing job with room to grow. Here are several solid full-time options hiring in town.

Employer: DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Location: Happy Valley, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the store safe while still being out on the floor with customers. This role mixes customer service, sales support, and asset protection, and you’ll be a go-to expert helping train other teammates.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Happy Valley, OR 97086

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay + $30 bonus for qualified new line activations and $10 bonus for upgrades/tablets (exact base not listed)

If you like phones and gadgets, this is a good fit. You’ll match customers with Verizon plans and devices, earn extra bonuses on activations, and get access to Best Buy’s employee discounts and benefits.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: Happy Valley, OR 97086

Type: Full-time (includes seasonal roles)

(includes roles) Pay: $17.00 – $22.59 per hour + commission

Work in the fine jewelry and watch department helping customers pick special pieces for big moments. This role comes with commission, store discounts, and access to medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.