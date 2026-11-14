Healthcare hiring is steady in Happy Valley, OR right now, especially for pharmacists and rehab pros. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid full-time options to check out.

Employer: Fred Meyer (Kroger Family of Companies)

Fred Meyer (Kroger Family of Companies) Location: Happy Valley, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Retail pharmacy role focused on accurate prescriptions, vaccines, and strong customer service in a busy store setting. Comes with comprehensive medical, dental, vision, paid time off, employee discounts, and up to $21,000 in tuition reimbursement plus lots of training and growth paths.

Note: There are several nearly identical Staff Pharmacist postings from Fred Meyer in Happy Valley; they appear to be for the same type of role, so they’re grouped here.

Employer: ATI Physical Therapy

Location: Happy Valley / Clackamas, OR (Outpatient clinic)

(Outpatient clinic) Type: Full-time

Salary: $82K–$100K per year

Outpatient PT role with a $10K sign-on bonus, incentive pay, and a big focus on mentorship and CEUs. You’ll manage your own caseload, use PT-built EMR tools to cut documentation time, and get PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, loan reimbursement (in select markets), parental leave, and more.

If one of these fits your license and goals, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.