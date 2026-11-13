Happy Valley’s retail scene is busy right now, especially around 82nd Ave and the mall. If you like talking with people and hitting goals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Warby Parker

Warby Parker Location: Happy Valley, OR (Washington Square area)

(Washington Square area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base pay plus variable compensation (range not listed)

Lead the floor at a stylish eyewear brand, help open/close the store, and coach the team when managers are away. Full-time staff get strong benefits like health, vision, dental, 401(k), parental leave, and free eyewear.

Employer: AT&T

Location: Happy Valley, OR – 12000 SE 82nd Ave

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.93–$20.83/hour + up to ~$13,700/year in commissions; top sellers can reach about $62,460/year with uncapped commission

Work the busiest hours, sell phones and services, and grow your income with commission while keeping a lighter schedule. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, sick leave, parental leave, and big AT&T discounts.

Employer: Victra (Verizon’s largest premium retailer)

Location: Happy Valley, OR – 12000 SE 82nd Ave H111

Type: Full-time

Pay: Average $16.80–$28.52/hour with uncapped commission and a guaranteed ramp-up rate for your first 60 days

Help guests find the right Verizon tech, hit monthly sales goals, and grow your career in a fast-paced store. You get paid training, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, paid maternity leave, PTO, and 50% off Verizon service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company has more openings nearby and solid training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.