🍽️ Happy Valley OR Food Jobs: Multiple Restaurant & Grocery Roles

Happy Valley’s food scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, free food, or grocery perks, these are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express) Location: Happy Valley, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook, greet guests, run the register, and help keep the restaurant clean in a fast-paced, team-focused spot. Paid training, flexible schedules, free meals while working, and benefits for full-time staff make this a strong entry-level or next-step job if you want to grow in food service.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Location: Happy Valley, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers at the bakery and deli counter, prepare and package food, and keep displays stocked and fresh. This role is good if you like steady grocery work, customer interaction, and learning bakery/deli skills; food handler card required after hire.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express) Location: Happy Valley, OR (must be flexible within ~50 miles)

(must be flexible within ~50 miles) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as a “generous compensation package with bonus opportunities”)

Lead a single Panda Express location, including hiring, managing the team, and hitting financial and guest-experience goals. Comes with 8+ weeks of paid leadership training, bonus potential, free meals, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and paid time off, plus ongoing career and education support.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.