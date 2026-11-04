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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Happy Valley OR
Happy Valley has a nice mix of retail and call-center roles right now, from mall vibes to healthcare support. Most of these are part-time, with one solid full-time option in nearby Portland.
JEWELRY/SALES SPECIALIST
- Employer: Fred Meyer Jewelers
- Location: Happy Valley, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help people celebrate big life moments with fine jewelry. You’ll get training on sales and product knowledge, work toward personal sales goals, and handle everything from POS to basic jewelry care and repair.
STORE/NIGHT CLERK
- Employer: Fred Meyer
- Location: Happy Valley, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Overnight or evening work keeping the store clean, stocked, and friendly. Good fit if you like staying busy, helping customers find what they need, and don’t mind working later hours.
Part-Time Shift Leader
- Employer: MINISO USA
- Location: Happy Valley, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $19.00/hr
Lead the team in a fun, fast-paced lifestyle store. You’ll help open/close, train associates, run the register, keep displays looking sharp, and drive sales and membership sign-ups.
Healthcare Customer Service Representative
- Employer: TEKsystems
- Location: Onsite in Portland, OR (serving Medicare Advantage members; listed under Happy Valley area)
- Type: Full-time, Contract-to-Hire
- Salary: $20.00/hr
- Application deadline: Nov 13, 2026
Call-center role helping Medicare Advantage members with coverage, claims, and benefits questions. Great if you’re tech-savvy, empathetic, and want steady hours plus access to a wide benefits package if eligible.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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