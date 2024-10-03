Grandpa Who Had Childhood Dachshund Has Sweet Day Out at Sausage Dog Meet-up

A cute grandpa has warmed millions of hearts across social media after his granddaughter took him to a dachshund festival, and he proudly showed off photos of his childhood sausage dog, Bingo.

Leonard Cyr, 87, from Charlotte, North Carolina, is always talking about his childhood dachshund, who he got in 1947, when he was 10 years old.

While cleaning through old boxes at his home, family members found a film photo of Bingo, which is granddaughter, Lydia Bardo, 27, helped him set as his phone background.

During the year and a half that she lived with Leonard, the pair would often chat about Bingo, who would walk one mile with Leonard every day to collect his family’s post.

Knowing how much Leonard loved the breed, Lydia decided to ask her grandpa if he would like to attend a dachshund meet-up around two hours away, in Greenville, South Carolina.

Given that her grandpa doesn’t travel much because of his age, Lydia was unsure of what Leonard’s reaction would be – but he assertively said he wanted to make the trip.

Lydia’s sister and parents live in Greenville, and so they had identified a dachshund meet in a local flower shop.

Ahead of time, Lydia’s sister informed those in the shop that her grandpa was set to travel across states to see the sausage dogs, and so they wanted to make his day extra special.

On June 15, at Sun and Soil Plant Parlor , a beaming Leonard made his way between dog owners, smiling, interacting, and proudly showing off his film photo of his beloved Bingo.

Throughtout the day, Lydia captured such wholesome moments on video, later sharing a compilation on TikTok, where her grandpa then went viral.

Lydia said: “Grandpa loved it, as you can tell by the video.

“He had his phone out almost the whole time taking photos.

“At one point, I asked him if he was ready to go but he was content sitting in a chair in the corner watching the dogs.

“I felt joy knowing I was able to take my grandpa to an event surrounding his favorite type of dog.

“They were all so cute.

“It’s so special to have a close relationship with grandparents and I’m glad I have that with mine.

“There’s been a very positive response and many comments adoring grandpa.

“They love the bond that grandpa had with his dog he still talks about many years later.

“The video has brought joy to some who have lost pets and even grandparents.

“My family often ask for updates on how many views it has.

“It’s been fun to see grandpa go viral.”

