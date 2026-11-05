🏛️ Hanover-Caroline SWCD meetings, dam inspection, and events

🏛️ Hanover-Caroline SWCD board, education, and dam inspection plans

The Hanover-Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District has a busy day planned for Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The Education Committee will meet first at 9:00 am at the District Office, 13224 Hanover Courthouse Rd, Suite 201, Hanover, VA 23069.

The Board Meeting will start at 10:00 am at Maggiano’s Short Pump, 11800 W Broad St #2204, Richmond, VA 23233. Vice Chairman Joseph Stepp will run the meeting. The board will:

Approve the agenda and minutes from the last meeting

Review Finance and Ag Committee minutes

minutes Hear the Treasurer’s Report from Treasurer Cindy Smith

Under District Business:

Technical staff will present conservation plans/assessments

Sharon Conner will give a FY27 cost-share update , including 3rd ranking and tax credits

will give a , including Joseph Stepp will discuss a director resignation and appointment

For education and programs:

Education Coordinator Anna Moreau will give the Education Report , including: Delegated authority to approve an Education Intern Teacher mini-grants

will give the , including: Stacey Sovick will present the VCAP (Virginia Conservation Assistance Program) Report

There will be watershed reports for:

James River – Anna Moreau

– Anna Moreau Rappahannock River – Joseph Stepp

– Joseph Stepp York River – Anna Moreau

Time is set aside for Other Business and for Agency Reports from:

Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) – Olivia Leatherwood

– Olivia Leatherwood Department of Forestry – Alanna Ostrowski (Hanover) and Matt Coleman (Caroline)

– Alanna Ostrowski (Hanover) and Matt Coleman (Caroline) Friends of the Rappahannock – Angela Nam and Leslie Anne Hinton

– Angela Nam and Leslie Anne Hinton Locality reports from local governments

from local governments Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) – Mitch McClintock

– Mitch McClintock Virginia Cooperative Extension (Caroline) – Megan Williams

– Megan Williams Virginia Cooperative Extension (Hanover) – Scot Ferguson

Board packets include: staff activity reports (sent electronically), the cost-share report, education report, treasurer’s reports, a list of uncleared checks, and the VCAP report.

At 12:00 pm (noon) there will be a family-style lunch at Maggiano’s; attendees are asked to RSVP if they plan to eat.

After lunch, the Site 52-B Springfield Lake Landowner Inspection will be held at 12920 Bournes Mill Lane, Rockville, VA 23146 as the Annual Landowner Dam Inspection.

Other upcoming District dates: