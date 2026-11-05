Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Hanover

🏛️ Hanover-Caroline SWCD meetings, dam inspection, and events

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cosfs_1Gnnevsf00

🏛️ Hanover-Caroline SWCD board, education, and dam inspection plans

The Hanover-Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District has a busy day planned for Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The Education Committee will meet first at 9:00 am at the District Office, 13224 Hanover Courthouse Rd, Suite 201, Hanover, VA 23069.

The Board Meeting will start at 10:00 am at Maggiano’s Short Pump, 11800 W Broad St #2204, Richmond, VA 23233. Vice Chairman Joseph Stepp will run the meeting. The board will:

  • Approve the agenda and minutes from the last meeting
  • Review Finance and Ag Committee minutes
  • Hear the Treasurer’s Report from Treasurer Cindy Smith

Under District Business:

  • Technical staff will present conservation plans/assessments
  • Sharon Conner will give a FY27 cost-share update, including 3rd ranking and tax credits
  • Joseph Stepp will discuss a director resignation and appointment

For education and programs:

  • Education Coordinator Anna Moreau will give the Education Report, including:
    • Delegated authority to approve an Education Intern
    • Teacher mini-grants
  • Stacey Sovick will present the VCAP (Virginia Conservation Assistance Program) Report

There will be watershed reports for:

  • James River – Anna Moreau
  • Rappahannock River – Joseph Stepp
  • York River – Anna Moreau

Time is set aside for Other Business and for Agency Reports from:

  • Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) – Olivia Leatherwood
  • Department of Forestry – Alanna Ostrowski (Hanover) and Matt Coleman (Caroline)
  • Friends of the Rappahannock – Angela Nam and Leslie Anne Hinton
  • Locality reports from local governments
  • Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) – Mitch McClintock
  • Virginia Cooperative Extension (Caroline) – Megan Williams
  • Virginia Cooperative Extension (Hanover) – Scot Ferguson

Board packets include: staff activity reports (sent electronically), the cost-share report, education report, treasurer’s reports, a list of uncleared checks, and the VCAP report.

At 12:00 pm (noon) there will be a family-style lunch at Maggiano’s; attendees are asked to RSVP if they plan to eat.

After lunch, the Site 52-B Springfield Lake Landowner Inspection will be held at 12920 Bournes Mill Lane, Rockville, VA 23146 as the Annual Landowner Dam Inspection.

Other upcoming District dates:

  • Nov 12, 2026 – Education Intern interviews, District Office
  • Nov 19, 2026 – Ag BMP TAC Committee, location TBD
  • Nov 20, 2026 – VCAP Steering Committee Meeting
  • Dec 6–8, 2026 – VASWCD Annual Meeting, Roanoke
  • Dec 15, 2026 – District meeting with potluck luncheon
  • Jan 12, 2027 and Feb 9, 2027 – District meetings

More Info: https://www.hanovercounty.gov/DocumentCenter/View/...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Comments