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🏛️ Hanover-Caroline SWCD meetings, dam inspection, and events
🏛️ Hanover-Caroline SWCD board, education, and dam inspection plans
The Hanover-Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District has a busy day planned for Tuesday, November 10, 2026.
The Education Committee will meet first at 9:00 am at the District Office, 13224 Hanover Courthouse Rd, Suite 201, Hanover, VA 23069.
The Board Meeting will start at 10:00 am at Maggiano’s Short Pump, 11800 W Broad St #2204, Richmond, VA 23233. Vice Chairman Joseph Stepp will run the meeting. The board will:
- Approve the agenda and minutes from the last meeting
- Review Finance and Ag Committee minutes
- Hear the Treasurer’s Report from Treasurer Cindy Smith
Under District Business:
- Technical staff will present conservation plans/assessments
- Sharon Conner will give a FY27 cost-share update, including 3rd ranking and tax credits
- Joseph Stepp will discuss a director resignation and appointment
For education and programs:
- Education Coordinator Anna Moreau will give the Education Report, including:
- Delegated authority to approve an Education Intern
- Teacher mini-grants
- Stacey Sovick will present the VCAP (Virginia Conservation Assistance Program) Report
There will be watershed reports for:
- James River – Anna Moreau
- Rappahannock River – Joseph Stepp
- York River – Anna Moreau
Time is set aside for Other Business and for Agency Reports from:
- Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) – Olivia Leatherwood
- Department of Forestry – Alanna Ostrowski (Hanover) and Matt Coleman (Caroline)
- Friends of the Rappahannock – Angela Nam and Leslie Anne Hinton
- Locality reports from local governments
- Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) – Mitch McClintock
- Virginia Cooperative Extension (Caroline) – Megan Williams
- Virginia Cooperative Extension (Hanover) – Scot Ferguson
Board packets include: staff activity reports (sent electronically), the cost-share report, education report, treasurer’s reports, a list of uncleared checks, and the VCAP report.
At 12:00 pm (noon) there will be a family-style lunch at Maggiano’s; attendees are asked to RSVP if they plan to eat.
After lunch, the Site 52-B Springfield Lake Landowner Inspection will be held at 12920 Bournes Mill Lane, Rockville, VA 23146 as the Annual Landowner Dam Inspection.
Other upcoming District dates:
- Nov 12, 2026 – Education Intern interviews, District Office
- Nov 19, 2026 – Ag BMP TAC Committee, location TBD
- Nov 20, 2026 – VCAP Steering Committee Meeting
- Dec 6–8, 2026 – VASWCD Annual Meeting, Roanoke
- Dec 15, 2026 – District meeting with potluck luncheon
- Jan 12, 2027 and Feb 9, 2027 – District meetings
More Info: https://www.hanovercounty.gov/DocumentCenter/View/...
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