Hanover’s roads and school routes are busy, and local employers are hiring to keep everything moving. If you like working outside or driving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: West Manheim Township Park

West Manheim Township Park Location: Hanover, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.00–$28.00 per hour

Help keep township roads and parks in shape with tree trimming, leaf pickup, paving, snow removal, and equipment maintenance. Class B CDL and paving experience can boost your starting pay, and the job comes with medical, dental, vision, and a pension.

Employer: South Western School District

Location: Hanover, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive school vans for a district that serves about 4,400 students and values teamwork and community. Good fit if you’re friendly, reliable, and enjoy working around kids.

Employer: South Western School District

Location: Hanover, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Take on a bigger route as a school bus driver, helping students get to and from school safely. You’ll join a supportive transportation team that focuses on student success and community.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you don’t miss your shot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.