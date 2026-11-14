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Hanover
🛒 Hanover, PA Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Openings
4 days ago
Hanover’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from big brands and a local manufacturer. All three roles below are full-time and in-person.
Elite Stylist
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Hanover, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a higher-level salon role where you handle advanced hair services, makeup, and brow work while helping drive sales and guest loyalty. Great fit if you have a cosmetology license, strong technical skills, and want steady clients plus ongoing training.
Personal Shopper Lead – Sam's
- Employer: Sam's Club
- Location: 261 Wilson Ave, Hanover, PA 17331
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.00–$29.00/hour + possible shift premiums
Lead the club’s pickup and e‑commerce area, supervise associates, and keep online orders running smoothly. Comes with health, financial, and education benefits (Live Better U) and room to grow inside Walmart/Sam’s Club.
Customer Service / Sales Quoter
- Employer: Quinn Flags
- Location: Hanover, PA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:30–5
- Salary: Not listed
Office-based role quoting orders ($400–$10,000 range), entering them into the system, and supporting customer service reps. Good for detail‑oriented folks who like numbers, Microsoft Office/Excel, and a steady weekday schedule with 401(k) match, PTO, and insurance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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