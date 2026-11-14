Hanover’s plants are busy right now, especially in snacks and packaging. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and full-time benefits, there are several solid options open.

Employer: Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. Location: Hanover, PA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Thu–Sat, 5:55 PM – 5:55 AM (weekend nights)

Keep the snack lines moving by feeding materials, moving skids with a forklift/hand jack, and running barrel filling lines and labelers. Good fit if you’re forklift-licensed, can lift up to 80 lbs, and want a 3-night workweek with full-time benefits.

Employer: Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. Location: Hanover, PA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Fri–Sun, 5:55 PM – 5:55 AM (weekend nights)

Support the packaging machine operator, supply lines with materials, move product to the warehouse, and step in on the packing machines as needed. Great for someone mechanically inclined with prior machine and food manufacturing experience who doesn’t mind standing all shift.

Employer: Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. Location: Hanover, PA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Fri–Sun, 5:55 AM – 5:55 PM (3-day workweek)

Hands-on role helping make cheese curls and cheese balls—unloading potatoes, running a forklift, and keeping equipment and areas clean. Good match if you like physical work, can lift up to 85 lbs at times, and want long shifts with four days off.

Employer: Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. Location: Hanover, PA (High Street facility)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Fri–Sun, 5:55 AM – 5:55 PM

Split role between packing snacks and basic quality checks—inspecting seals, codes, weights, and packing into cartons and containers. Nice option if you’re detail-focused, can lift up to 40 lbs, and want to learn quality assurance skills.

Employer: Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. Location: Hanover, PA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 5:25 PM – 5:55 AM

Work with peeled potatoes and fryers—trimming defects, running the fryer in relief, and handling sanitation and setup in the peeler/frying area. Good for night owls who like process work and want four long nights on, three days off.

Employer: Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. Location: Hanover, PA (High Street facility)

Type: Full-time

Inspect and pack snack products, move finished goods with a hand jack, and scan items into inventory. Best for someone who can lift up to 50 lbs, stand all shift, and wants steady night work with chances to cross-train.

Employer: Yazoo Mills, Inc.

Location: Hanover, PA (Plant 2 or 3)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 2:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Pay: Starting at $28.82/hour

Set up and run recut machines to cut paper cores to spec, using measuring tools and problem-solving to keep quality tight. Strong pick if you have 1–2 years of manufacturing/machine setup experience and want higher hourly pay plus full benefits.

Employer: Quinn Flags

Location: Hanover, PA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri)

Operate digital printers and a heat press, then jump in where needed with cutting, QC, packing, palletizing, and light building tasks. Great for someone with mechanical skills who likes variety, day shift hours, and doesn’t mind lifting up to 50–75 lbs.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.