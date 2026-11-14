Hanover’s logistics scene is busy, and Utz is a big part of it. If you like warehouse work, night shifts, and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. Location: Hanover, PA (Broadway facility)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Thursday–Saturday, 5:30 PM–5:30 AM

Lead the weekend night crew handling receiving, unloading, staging, and trailer moves. You’ll help train new team members, keep inventory accurate in D365, and make sure safety and food quality rules are followed.

Employer: Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. Location: Hanover, PA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Friday–Sunday, 5:30 AM–5:30 PM

Office-meets-warehouse role using Blue Yonder WMS to plan waves, track orders, and support shipping. Good fit if you like data, problem-solving, and coordinating with warehouse and shipping teams.

Employer: Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. Location: Hanover, PA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Thursday, 7:30 PM–5:30 AM

Hands-on role loading/unloading trailers, running a forklift, and keeping the warehouse organized. Great if you want steady night hours, like physical work, and want to grow your skills in logistics.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.