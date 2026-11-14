Hanover’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both hospital staff and travelers. If you’re in patient care or diagnostics, there are a few solid roles worth a look.

Employer: CHEManager International (hiring for UPMC )

CHEManager International (hiring for ) Location: Hanover, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (up to $15,000 sign-on bonus for eligible positions)

Work in a busy clinical lab doing routine and advanced testing that directly supports patient diagnosis and treatment. Ideal if you have blood bank or microbiology experience and want strong professional growth, a collaborative team, and a robust Total Rewards package.

Employer: UPMC

Location: Hanover, PA

Type: Full-time flex (28 hrs/week, flex up to 36–40 hrs)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role on a med/surg unit, helping with daily care, vitals, blood glucose checks, specimen collection, and more. Good fit if you have prior healthcare experience or related schooling and want steady shifts, every third weekend, and a clear path to build skills like phlebotomy and EKGs.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Hanover, PA

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Pay: $2,715 per week (based on 36 hours; includes taxable + tax-free stipends)

Short-term travel contract capturing CT images and working closely with patients and radiologists. Great if you want traveler-first support, industry-leading pay, guaranteed hours, and full benefits while exploring a new hospital setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.