Hanover’s snack plants are busy and hiring, especially for night shifts. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. Location: Hanover, PA (High Street facility)

(High Street facility) Type: Full-time, Weekend Night Shift

Salary: Not listed (includes sign-on and retention bonus)

Hands-on role keeping automated conveyor lines and high-speed packaging equipment running. Good fit if you have 2+ years industrial maintenance (electrical + mechanical), can read schematics, and like troubleshooting PLCs, drives, and sensors.

Employer: TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Location: Hanover, PA

Type: Full-time, rotating nights (7pm–7am)

Salary: $22.04/hr (shift differential included)

Simple, steady work packing pretzel bags into boxes, taping, labeling, stacking, and keeping the area clean. Night shift on a 2-week rotating schedule, must be able to lift up to 50 lbs and work some weekends.

Employer: TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Location: Hanover, PA

Type: Full-time, rotating nights (7pm–7am)

Salary: $22.04/hr (shift differential included)

Same core pretzel packing and boxing work as Crew D, but with the opposite night rotation, which may fit your life better. Includes paid holidays, vacation, and access to wellness and employee assistance programs.

If one of these fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.