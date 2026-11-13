Hanover has a steady flow of driving and auto service jobs right now, from school routes to medical trips and tire shops. If you like being on the road or working around cars, these are worth a look.

Employer: South Western School District

South Western School District Location: Hanover, PA

Hanover, PA Category: Transportation/Bus/Van Driver

Transportation/Bus/Van Driver Type: Likely part-time or school-year (not clearly stated)

Likely part-time or school-year (not clearly stated) Posted: 11/13/2026

Drive students for a district of 4,400 students and 700 staff that prides itself on community and teamwork. Good fit if you want steady school routes, like working around kids, and want to be part of a close-knit local district.

Employer: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers

Location: Hanover, PA

Hanover, PA Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Hourly (exact rate not listed)

Entry-level to mid-level auto tech role doing oil changes, tire work, and basic repairs while learning more advanced skills. Comes with performance incentives, paid vacation/holidays (FT), health benefits (FT), 401(k) from day one, ASE reimbursement, and clear career growth inside a large national brand.

Employer: Gannon Transport

Location: Hanover, PA (on the road)

Hanover, PA (on the road) Type: Full-time and Part-time, flexible

Pay: $26.00 – $46.00 per hour

Use your own car to drive longer medical transport trips (50–150 miles), with pay that’s advertised as higher than typical rideshare work. Very flexible hours and a good option if you already drive for Uber/Lyft or want to set your own schedule.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.