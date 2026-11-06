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🏥 Hanover, PA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Local Openings
Healthcare hiring around Hanover, PA is steady, with options from entry-level pharmacy work to advanced clinical roles. If you’re looking to stay local while growing your career, these picks are worth a look.
Pharmacy Technician
Employer: CVS Health
Location: Hanover, PA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16.50 – $25.00/hour
Application window closes: 01/05/2027
Retail pharmacy role where you’ll help fill prescriptions, support patients, and keep the pharmacy running smoothly in a fast-paced setting. Training is provided, and you can grow your skills over time, with full benefits for this position.
Pediatric Hospitalist – UPMC Harrisburg
Employer: UPMC
Location: Based in Harrisburg, PA, serving central PA (Hanover-area candidates encouraged)
Type: Listed as Internship (physician hospitalist opportunity)
Hospital-employed pediatric hospitalist role on a renovated children’s floor with a PICU, Level III NICU, and strong subspecialty support. Offers competitive compensation, possible sign-on and retention bonuses, relocation help, and tuition discounts at the University of Pittsburgh for you and your family.
Optometrist
Employer: THE MAY EYE CARE CENTER
Location: Hanover, PA
Type: Full-time, on-site
Clinic-based OD role doing full eye exams, managing ocular disease, and prescribing glasses/contacts in a dedicated eye care center. Good fit if you want a collaborative, professional setting focused on comprehensive vision care for the local community.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care (York Skilled Nursing Office)
Location: Client homes in and around Hanover, PA
Type: Part-time / PRN
Highlights: $1,200 sign-on bonus (with 2 night shifts/week), weekly pay, flexible scheduling
Home-care nursing with one-on-one client care, flexible shifts (8/10/12 hours), and strong onboarding and training. Includes PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and career growth options if you love building long-term relationships with clients.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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