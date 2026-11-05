🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Hanover, PA

Hanover’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Weis Markets

Weis Markets Location: Hanover, PA (860 Carlisle Street)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the deli department keeping cases stocked, slicing meats and cheeses, making sandwiches and trays, and helping customers with a smile. Good fit if you’re comfortable on your feet, can follow food safety rules, and like a mix of customer service and hands-on work.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Hanover, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Professional-level auto parts sales role helping DIY customers find the right parts, solve problems, and handle projects. You’ll use your automotive knowledge, manage key-holder duties, and handle services like battery and wiper installs—great if you already have a few years in auto parts and enjoy sales.

Employer: L2 Brands

Location: Hanover, PA 17331

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Not listed

Office-based customer service role where you manage your own set of accounts, handle calls and emails, process orders and returns, and keep everything organized. Monday–Friday 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., with benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions and helps you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.