🏭 Several Manufacturing & Production Jobs in Hanover, PA

Hanover’s plants are busy right now—elevators, auto parts, and snack foods all need people on the line. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Schindler Elevator Corporation (U.S.)

Schindler Elevator Corporation (U.S.) Location: Hanover, PA (Plant)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build and assemble elevator components using hand and machine tools, working from drawings and parts lists. This role stands out for strong benefits (401k match up to 7%, day-one medical, solid PTO) and chances to learn skills like wiring, laminating, and spray application.

Employer: R.H. Sheppard Co. Inc.

Location: Hanover, PA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 8-hour days)

Salary: Not listed

Prepare and paint steering gears and parts—loading/unloading the paint line, masking, unmasking, prepping, skidding, and basic carpentry for shipping. Good fit if you have 1+ year manufacturing experience, can work in a fast-paced environment, and like varied tasks instead of doing just one thing all day.

Employer: UTZ Quality Foods

Location: Hanover, PA

Type: Full-time, Weekend Nights (Thu–Sat, 6PM–6AM)

Salary: Not listed

Move finished snack products, pull orders, load trailers, and scan inventory in the warehouse. Great if you want a 3-night schedule, can lift up to 80 lbs, and like staying active while working with a small team.

Employer: UTZ Quality Foods

Location: Hanover, PA

Type: Full-time, Weekend Days (Fri–Sun, 5:55AM–5:55PM)

Salary: Not listed

Help run and monitor equipment that makes cheese curls and cheese balls, unload potatoes, drive a forklift, and handle cleaning and basic record-keeping. This is a solid pick if you want a 3-day workweek, don’t mind lifting, and enjoy working with machines.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application—you can always decide later if it’s the right long-term fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.