👔 Hanover, NJ Executive & Management Roles With $100K+ Pay (Multiple)

Hanover and nearby Whippany are hot right now for leadership roles, especially if you like owning strategy, people, and big projects.

Below are several $100K+ executive & management openings you can scan fast and apply to today.

Employer: Nutra-Med Packaging LLC

Nutra-Med Packaging LLC Location: Whippany, NJ (Hybrid)

Salary: $115,000–$130,000 + annual performance bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead end-to-end new product launches in a GMP-regulated life sciences packaging environment. You’ll be the primary point of contact for customers, run cross-functional project teams, manage timelines and risks, and help shape how this growing company brings products to market. Strong project management in FDA-regulated settings and comfort in a fast-paced, visible role are key.

Employer: DL Group, LLC (recruiting for a boutique immigration law firm)

(recruiting for a boutique immigration law firm) Location: Hanover, NJ (Hybrid after 3 months in-office)

Salary: $100,000–$115,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Run operations and HR for a 20-person immigration law firm, handling hiring, performance, payroll support, SOPs, KPIs, and vendor contracts. This is a good fit if you have 4+ years as an HR or Operations Manager, can manage a $6M+ budget, and want a hands-on leadership role with direct impact on culture and profitability.

Employer: IPolarity LLC

Location: Plano, TX or Bay Area, CA (possible remote; listing shows Whippany, NJ as job post location)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Senior Digital Banking Product Manager role (10+ years experience) owning strategy, roadmaps, and delivery for commercial banking or payments platforms. You’ll drive features like onboarding, alerts, virtual assistants, and global search, using Agile, Jira roadmaps, and PI planning while coordinating across tech, risk, legal, and operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right leader. Polish your resume this week and send out a few applications while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.