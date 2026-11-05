🎓 Hanover, NJ Education Jobs – Multiple Early Childhood Roles

Early childhood centers around Hanover, NJ are busy and hiring. If you love working with little kids, there are several solid full-time options right now.

Employer: Bright Horizons

Bright Horizons Location: Whippany, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.25 – $25.95 per hour

Hands-on classroom role in an early education center where you’ll create activities, talk with families, and keep kids safe and engaged. Standout perk: you can work toward a CDA or college degree at no cost, plus get medical, dental, vision, paid time off, 401(k), and more.

Employer: Kiddie Academy of Cedar Knolls

Location: Cedar Knolls, NJ

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $55,000 – $70,000 per year

Lead the whole preschool: manage teachers and staff, support curriculum, handle enrollment and budgets, and partner with families. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s in Early Childhood or related field and prior leadership experience in a preschool or school setting.

Employer: Little Genius Academy of Whippany

Location: Whippany, NJ

Type: Full-time, in person

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–6:00 PM

Monday–Friday, Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour

Family-owned center looking for a warm, energetic teacher for toddlers or preschoolers. You’ll run age-appropriate activities, support social and emotional growth, and keep the classroom safe and tidy; prior childcare experience is preferred.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.