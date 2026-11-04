🛒 Hanover, NJ Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hanover and nearby towns are busy with front-line roles right now, from healthcare call centers to beauty counters and auto service desks. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: ConnectiveRx

ConnectiveRx Location: Whippany, NJ

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Help patients get access to their prescription medications by handling calls with patients, doctors, and pharmacies. This role is all about empathy, clear communication, and guiding people through copay assistance programs from first call to final resolution.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Cedar Knolls, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $17.50 – $26.00/hour

Work on the sales floor helping guests find the right makeup, skincare, and fragrance while doing demos and mini makeovers. Good fit if you love beauty products, enjoy chatting with customers, and don’t mind a flexible schedule with evenings and weekends.

Employer: Performance Auto Group (Maserati Alfa Romeo of Whippany)

Location: Whippany, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $100,000/year

Be the main contact between the service shop and customers at a luxury dealership—writing repair orders, explaining work and costs, and keeping people updated on their cars. Ideal if you have at least 3 years of dealership service advisor experience and strong customer service and sales skills.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.