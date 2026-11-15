Looking for a loyal friend to share your life in Hanover, NH? These rescue pups are waiting in local foster care for someone to love.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix

Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix Age: Adult (about 2–3 years)

Adult (about 2–3 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Weight: About 45 lbs

About 45 lbs Adoption fee: $550

Shelter/Rescue: Souls of Satos – NH Foster

Contact: (919) 426-1862

Starbuck, also called Buck, was found alone near a Starbucks in Puerto Rico and hopped right into his rescuer’s car the moment he had the chance. He’s a Lab mix with a very sweet face and an even sweeter heart, now safe in foster care and ready for a real home.

If you’re looking for a good-natured adult dog who’s past the tiny puppy stage but still young and active, Buck could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Starbuck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix

Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Weight: About 55 lbs

About 55 lbs Adoption fee: $550

Shelter/Rescue: Souls of Satos – NH Foster

Contact: (919) 426-1862

Louis is a big, goofy, playful youngster who’s ready to put a rough start behind him. Found as a puppy after being attacked by another dog, he’s now safe, loved, and eager to learn what life in a kind, stable home feels like.

If you want an affectionate, energetic companion to join you on walks, hikes, and couch time, Louis may be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Louis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Hanover, NH, please consider opening your home to one of these deserving dogs, or share their profiles with friends and neighbors. A quick call to Souls of Satos – NH Foster at (919) 426-1862 can start the adoption conversation.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.