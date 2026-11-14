Hanover’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options from big brands and local favorites. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Location: Hanover, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $49,500 – $63,500/year (targeted range)

Lead the apparel department, coach a team, and help shoppers find gear and styles they love. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of retail experience and want a step up into leadership with clear goals and support.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Hanover, MA

Type: Full-time

Work the front counter at a busy sports bar, handling payments and guest interactions. Great if you enjoy a fast-paced food & beverage setting and want to grow your restaurant skills.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Location: Hanover, MA

Type: Full-time, overnight

Keep shelves stocked, move freight, and help keep the store organized and ready for morning shoppers. This role is active and physical (lifting up to 60 lbs) and offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, discounts, and potential health benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Shaw’s

Location: Hanover, MA

Type: Full-time, overnight

Help lead the overnight grocery crew, support stocking and truck unloading, and keep store conditions on point. Entry-level leadership role with weekly pay, store discounts, and potential medical, dental, 401(k), and PTO based on eligibility.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Hanover, MA

Type: Full-time

Be the face of U-Haul at a storage site—help customers with rentals, show units, and keep the property in good shape. This role stands out with paid working interviews, a $100 hiring bonus, and a $300 certification bonus, plus access to a wide range of potential benefits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.