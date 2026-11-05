🤝 Hanover, MA Community Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Hanover has some nice options right now if you like helping people and working with kids or seniors. These roles are hands-on, local, and offer steady hours.

Employer: Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark Senior Living Location: Hanover, MA

Type: Part-time (Sundays & Tuesdays, 9 AM–5 PM)

Pay: $18–$19/hour

Help plan and lead activities for senior residents, from small groups to one-on-one visits, in a warm, supportive setting. Good fit if you’re patient, organized, and interested in working with older adults; benefits may include paid training, meal discounts, PTO, and 401(k) with match (based on status).

Note: This same job is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: Starland Sports

Starland Sports Location: Hanover, MA

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Temporary (school/holiday breaks)

Pay: $15–$17/hour

Work with kids during school and holiday breaks, leading sports, games, arts and crafts, and group activities, usually 8/9 AM–4/5 PM, Monday–Friday. Great for energetic people 16+ who like staying active, want a flexible schedule, and enjoy creating fun, safe days for campers.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.