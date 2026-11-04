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🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs in Hanover, MA
Hanover’s food scene is busy, and local spots are hiring people who like fast-paced, people-focused work. If you enjoy helping guests, staying active, and working on a team, these roles are worth a look.
Server
Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
Location: Hanover, MA
Type: Part-time
Pay: $6.75/hour base + tips
High-energy sports bar vibe with weekly pay, flexible shifts, and lots of training and advancement options. Great fit if you like talking with guests, moving fast, and want strong restaurant experience on your resume.
Deli Clerk
Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market
Location: Hanover, MA
Type: Part-time
Pay: Not listed
Hands-on role making and slicing deli items, stocking cases, and helping customers pick out meals. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential health benefits for eligible employees.
Barista – Store #11630, Washington St
Employer: Starbucks
Location: Hanover, MA
Type: Listed as Internship
Pay: Not listed
Customer-facing role making drinks, handling the register, and keeping the café running smoothly. No experience required, and eligible partners can access health benefits, 401(k) with match, stock programs, and tuition help through Starbucks’ education programs.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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