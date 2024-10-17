Gettysburg man charged with knocking woman unconscious, spitting on officers and EMS crew

A Gettysburg man has been charged after police allege he knocked a woman unconscious then assaulted emergency medical personnel and police officers, court records show.

Sakirn Oluwafmei, 20, of Cumberland Township, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and one of assault on a law enforcement officer, along with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct, and summary counts of harassment and underaged drinking, according to court records.

Oluwafmei, unable to post $7,500 bail, remained detained in Adams County prison.

The charges stem from a fight that broke out at a Cumberland Township party, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Cumberland Township police.

Police were called to a reported fight at a party in the 100 block of Misty Ridge Road in Cumberland Township just after midnight on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, according to the affidavit.

When officers arrived, they found a woman laying on the ground with a bloody nose and were approached by two witnesses, the affidavit states.

The first witness told officers that, while they were having a party at the residence, a man he knew only as "Chunky" became irate after not being able to find his cellphone, the affidavit said.

When other party attendees told "Chunky" that they would look for his phone in daylight, he became angry and began to fight the other guests, the witness told police, as shared in the affidavit.

While throwing punches, "Chunky" struck the mother of the witness in the face, knocking her unconscious for several minutes, the witness told officers, which led the witness and others into a physical altercation with "Chunky," the affidavit states.

The second witness told officers that "Chunky" lived nearby and had walked home after the fight, the affidavit said.

An ambulance then arrived on the scene and transported the woman to Holy Spirit Hospital for potential injuries to her head and face, the affidavit states.

Police then responded to the home where witnesses said "Chunky" lived, on Sunnie Way in Cumberland Township, where they attempted to make contact with the occupants, according to the affidavit.

As officers arrived, from outside they could hear a man making comments about "shooting and slapping people," inside, the affidavit said.

Officers then knocked on the door and made contact with a woman who identified herself as the mother of "Chunky," who said he was not armed and that he was drunk, according to the affidavit.

While officers called for "Chunky" to leave the house, he began to exit with his arms above his head, making comments threatening to harm officers, the affidavit states.

As officers took him into custody, "Chunky" attempted to spit on officers multiple times, the affidavit said.

The man's mother identified "Chunky" as Oluwafmei, and an ambulance was called for him, due to him being intoxicated to the point of throwing up, according to the affidavit.

When an Adams Regional EMS ambulance arrived and placed Oluwafmei onto the stretcher, Oluwafmei began to spit on the ambulance's EMT and paramedic, along with the officers, resulting in an officer placing a spit hood on Oluwafmei, according to the affidavit.

While an EMT attempted to get a blood pressure on him, Oluwafmei then kicked the EMT, resulting in Oluwafmei being administered medication to "calm him down," according to the affidavit, and he was transported to Gettysburg Hospital for evaluation.

A preliminary hearing for Oluwafmei is scheduled for Oct. 23, 2024, according to court records.

