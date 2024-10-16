Who owned 'Pork Chops'? West Manheim police searching for owner of abandoned boat

Who owned "Pork Chops?"

That's what West Manheim Township police are attempting to find out , after a boat emblazoned with "Pork Chops" was reportedly dumped near a reservoir in the township Wednesday evening.

According to the post by the department, officers were called around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2024, to the area of Raubenstine Road and Grand Valley Road, just south of Long Arm Dam, for a report of an abandoned boat.

Upon arrival, the boat was identified as a white and blue Chaparral 198C boat, the department said, and had the name "Pork Chops" on the rear of the vessel.

All identification numbers were removed from the boat, according to police, and photographs show the boat in a state of disrepair.

"If you know who owns this fine seaworthy vessel please contact the police department at (717) 632-7059," the post shared with more than a hint of sarcasm. "We would love to be able to give this back to its rightful owner."

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for the Evening Sun. Reach him at hjones@gannett.com .

