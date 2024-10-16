Hanover library director steps down to move on to new role, borough to seek new director

The director of Hanover Borough's public library has moved on to a new role, according to the Hanover Borough Council agenda.

Elizabeth "Lizzy" Baldwin, who started with the borough in October of 2023, submitted her resignation that was effective on Oct. 11, 2024, according to a letter from borough human resources director Amy Hill provided in the agenda for the October 2024 Hanover Borough finance and personnel committee meeting.

Baldwin will be moving on to a new role with the York County Libraries, according to the letter, which did not provide the specifics of that role.

After Baldwin's departure, Matt Purkins, director of parks and recreation for the borough, agreed to step in as interim library director, the letter shared, upon the recommendation of Baldwin and borough manager Margie Lewis.

Purkins has previously worked in libraries in Maryland, the letter shared, and is already familiar with library staff and operations through overseeing the Bare Center in the basement of the library.

The borough will be seeking to hire a full-time librarian, the letter said, following a review of the job description.

Previously reported: Hanover's public library plans to become branch of York County Library system

Hanover's Guthrie Memorial Library is a member of the York County Libraries, but not a branch. Library administrators previously announced earlier in 2024 that the library would be seeking to eventually become a branch of the York County Libraries as they seek to divest from Hanover Borough.

In a post shared by Guthrie Library Advocacy, which identifies itself as the social media voice of the library's Board of Governors, the library board wished Baldwin well in her new position, and said they look forward to continuing to work with her in her new role at York County Libraries.

The board also thanked Purkins for his willingness to serve as the interim director.

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for the Evening Sun. Reach him at hjones@gannett.com .

