Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Hanover Evening Sun

    Hanover library director steps down to move on to new role, borough to seek new director

    By Harrison Jones, Hanover Evening Sun,

    1 days ago

    The director of Hanover Borough's public library has moved on to a new role, according to the Hanover Borough Council agenda.

    Elizabeth "Lizzy" Baldwin, who started with the borough in October of 2023, submitted her resignation that was effective on Oct. 11, 2024, according to a letter from borough human resources director Amy Hill provided in the agenda for the October 2024 Hanover Borough finance and personnel committee meeting.

    Baldwin will be moving on to a new role with the York County Libraries, according to the letter, which did not provide the specifics of that role.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mmxx4_0w8nFocc00

    After Baldwin's departure, Matt Purkins, director of parks and recreation for the borough, agreed to step in as interim library director, the letter shared, upon the recommendation of Baldwin and borough manager Margie Lewis.

    Purkins has previously worked in libraries in Maryland, the letter shared, and is already familiar with library staff and operations through overseeing the Bare Center in the basement of the library.

    The borough will be seeking to hire a full-time librarian, the letter said, following a review of the job description.

    Previously reported: Hanover's public library plans to become branch of York County Library system

    Hanover's Guthrie Memorial Library is a member of the York County Libraries, but not a branch. Library administrators previously announced earlier in 2024 that the library would be seeking to eventually become a branch of the York County Libraries as they seek to divest from Hanover Borough.

    In a post shared by Guthrie Library Advocacy, which identifies itself as the social media voice of the library's Board of Governors, the library board wished Baldwin well in her new position, and said they look forward to continuing to work with her in her new role at York County Libraries.

    The board also thanked Purkins for his willingness to serve as the interim director.

    Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for the Evening Sun. Reach him at hjones@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Hanover library director steps down to move on to new role, borough to seek new director

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Two Arrested For Stealing Milling Machine, Damaging Park
    iheart.com21 hours ago
    UnitedHealthcare, WellSpan near split date
    beckerspayer.com2 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz15 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz23 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Trump town hall takes a turn for the surreal
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz23 days ago
    What to do if you have storm damage in St. Johns County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker4 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    The Secret Gay Life of 'Medical Center' Star James Daly & How Son Tim Daly Later Revealed the Truth
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria15 hours ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy