📢 Hannibal student honored by national Phi Kappa Phi society

Michael Hanavan of Hannibal has been elected to membership in The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at University of Maryland Global Campus.

Phi Kappa Phi is a national honor society that recognizes top students and scholars in all academic fields. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a campus chapter.

Eligibility includes:

Top 10% of seniors

Top 7.5% of juniors

Graduate students in the top 10% of their programs

of their programs Faculty, professional staff, and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction

Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi calls itself the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, with chapters on 300+ campuses in the U.S. and its territories.

Learn more at PhiKappaPhi.org.