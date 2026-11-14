Hannibal’s big-box stores are hiring, with solid hourly pay and room to grow. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Hannibal, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (rate varies by experience and location)

Be the friendly face at checkout, making sure every customer leaves happy. This role offers flexible schedules, a 10% associate discount, health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition help, and chances to learn new trade skills.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #609

Walmart Supercenter #609 Location: 3650 Stardust Dr, Hannibal, MO 63401

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

Run the registers, greet shoppers, and keep the front end moving. Walmart offers multiple shifts (opening, morning, mid, closing), strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off), and 100% paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Hannibal, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (varies by role and experience)

Help customers find what they need in departments like tools, paint, garden, or appliances. This is a good fit if you enjoy problem-solving and staying active, with flexible hours, health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.