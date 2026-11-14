Hannibal’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options both in clinics and in home care. If you’re ready for a change, these roles offer steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Phoenix Home Care and Hospice

Phoenix Home Care and Hospice Location: Hannibal, MO

Type: Full-time

Perks: $3,000 sign-on bonus (full-time) , premium pay ( +$2/hr weekday overnights, +$3/hr weekend days, +$4/hr weekend overnights ), PTO , health, dental, vision , weekly pay , paid training

, premium pay ( ), , , , Why it’s worth a look: One-on-one care with kids and young adults in their homes, instead of running room to room. Pediatric or home-care experience is a plus but not required—they’ll train you.

Employer: Mission Health Communities – Beloved Health and Rehabilitation Center

Mission Health Communities – Beloved Health and Rehabilitation Center Location: Hannibal, MO

Type: Full-time (nights)

Perks: Daily pay , agency-free building, mentorship program, career pathways, health benefits , PTO , 401(k) , paid holidays (for full-time)

, agency-free building, mentorship program, career pathways, , , , (for full-time) Why it’s worth a look: Stable night-shift role in long-term care with a clear growth path and supportive leadership. Great if you like working with older adults and want daily access to your earnings.

Employer: Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc. (Brightli/Centerstone network)

(Brightli/Centerstone network) Location: Hannibal, MO

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Perks: Employee Assistance Program, mileage reimbursement, employee discounts, health, dental, vision, life, retirement , paid time off, strong training and internal advancement

Employee Assistance Program, mileage reimbursement, employee discounts, , paid time off, strong training and internal advancement Why it’s worth a look: Daytime, weekday-only hours in a behavioral health setting, supporting pharmacists and patients. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented and want a mission-driven workplace.

Employer: Hannibal Regional Healthcare System

Location: HRMG Medical Building, Hannibal, MO

Type: Full-time, days

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Requirements: Graduate of an approved LPN program, current Missouri LPN (IV certified) or ability to obtain , Basic Life Support, skills in specialty nursing

Graduate of an approved LPN program, , Basic Life Support, skills in specialty nursing Why it’s worth a look: Clinic-based role in hematology/oncology with regular weekday hours—ideal if you want to use your IV and specialty skills in a structured, team setting.

If something here fits what you’re looking for, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.