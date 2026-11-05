🛒 Hannibal, MO Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Hannibal has some solid front-line retail openings right now, from grocery to auto parts. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: County Market

County Market Location: Hannibal, MO (202 Steamboat Bend)

(202 Steamboat Bend) Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay range listed, depends on experience

Perks: DailyPay option, medical/dental/vision, PTO, retirement plans (based on eligibility)

You’ll scan items, handle payments, bag groceries, and keep the front end friendly and clean. No experience or special licenses needed, just solid customer service, basic math, and the ability to be on your feet and lift up to 50 lbs regularly.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: Hannibal, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Competitive wages (exact amount not listed) Perks: Paid time off, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, medical/dental/vision, tuition assistance, career growth

This role mixes customer service with light shift leadership—helping shoppers at the counter, handling returns, managing special orders, and sometimes opening/closing the store. Retail or auto parts experience is a plus, and bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.