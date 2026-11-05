🏥 Hannibal, MO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hannibal’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options both in the hospital and out in the community. If you’re looking for steady hours and room to grow, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hannibal Regional

Hannibal Regional Location: Hannibal, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in both the ACU and PACU, coordinating and delivering patient care using the full nursing process. You’ll use your RN skills in a specialty area, with BLS required, ACLS within 6 months, and support to gain any needed chemo certifications.

Employer: VCA Animal Hospitals – VCA Advanced Animal Hospital

Location: Hannibal, MO

Type: Full-time (includes two weekend shifts per month )

(includes ) Pay: $16.50 – $19.00/hour, based on skills and experience

Join a 3‑doctor animal hospital helping with exams, surgery support, lab work, and client education. This role is great if you love animals and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and pet discounts) plus on‑the‑job learning.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Hannibal, MO (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time (~ 30 hours/week )

(~ ) Pay Range: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Schedule: Must be available Mon–Fri 10 am–6 pm , Sat 9 am–6 pm , Sun 10 am–6 pm , every other weekend

Must be available , , , Application window expected to close: 12/04/2026

Support pharmacists with prescription filling, inventory, and patient service in a busy retail setting. This is a good fit if you like a set schedule, enjoy helping people face‑to‑face, and want access to a full benefits package (health, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.