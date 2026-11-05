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🏥 Hannibal, MO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Hannibal’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options both in the hospital and out in the community. If you’re looking for steady hours and room to grow, these local roles are worth a look.
Registered Nurse (RN) – ACU and PACU
- Employer: Hannibal Regional
- Location: Hannibal, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in both the ACU and PACU, coordinating and delivering patient care using the full nursing process. You’ll use your RN skills in a specialty area, with BLS required, ACLS within 6 months, and support to gain any needed chemo certifications.
Veterinary Assistant
- Employer: VCA Animal Hospitals – VCA Advanced Animal Hospital
- Location: Hannibal, MO
- Type: Full-time (includes two weekend shifts per month)
- Pay: $16.50 – $19.00/hour, based on skills and experience
Join a 3‑doctor animal hospital helping with exams, surgery support, lab work, and client education. This role is great if you love animals and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and pet discounts) plus on‑the‑job learning.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Hannibal, MO (retail pharmacy)
- Type: Full-time (~30 hours/week)
- Pay Range: $16.00 – $24.00/hour
- Schedule: Must be available Mon–Fri 10 am–6 pm, Sat 9 am–6 pm, Sun 10 am–6 pm, every other weekend
- Application window expected to close: 12/04/2026
Support pharmacists with prescription filling, inventory, and patient service in a busy retail setting. This is a good fit if you like a set schedule, enjoy helping people face‑to‑face, and want access to a full benefits package (health, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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