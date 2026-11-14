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🐶 Playful Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Hanford, CA
Young dogs at Kings County Animal Services are hoping for a second chance and a loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, these pups are waiting in Hanford right now.
N/A (Young Pit Bull Mix)
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Shelter: Kings County Animal Services
- Location: Hanford, CA
- Contact: (559) 852-2525
This handsome young boy has a beautiful gray and white coat and is waiting at the shelter for someone to notice him. If you’re looking for a strong, loyal companion, he could be the one.
👉 Meet this Pit Bull mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Phoenix
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with Gray or Silver
- Shelter: Kings County Animal Services
- Location: Hanford, CA
- Contact: (559) 852-2525
Phoenix is a young heeler mix with a striking dark coat and speckled coloring. Cattle dogs are known for being smart and active, so she may be a great match for an adopter who enjoys walks, play, and training time.
👉 Meet Phoenix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Murphy
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Black
- Shelter: Kings County Animal Services
- Location: Hanford, CA
- Contact: (559) 852-2525
Murphy is a medium-sized terrier mix with a cute white-and-black coat. If you’re looking for a younger dog who still has plenty to learn and lots of love to give, Murphy might be your new best friend.
👉 Meet Murphy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cody
- Breed: Husky mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Shelter: Kings County Animal Services
- Location: Hanford, CA
- Contact: (559) 852-2525
Cody is a young husky mix with a rich brown-and-white coat. Huskies are often energetic and enjoy exercise, so he may do best with an active person or family ready for walks and playtime.
👉 Meet Cody and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Kings County Animal Services at (559) 852-2525 to ask about visiting and the current adoption fees, vaccines, and spay/neuter status. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Hanford, CA can also help these pups find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.