Young dogs at Kings County Animal Services are hoping for a second chance and a loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, these pups are waiting in Hanford right now.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Shelter: Kings County Animal Services

Location: Hanford, CA

Hanford, CA Contact: (559) 852-2525

This handsome young boy has a beautiful gray and white coat and is waiting at the shelter for someone to notice him. If you’re looking for a strong, loyal companion, he could be the one.

👉 Meet this Pit Bull mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Black with Gray or Silver

Black with Gray or Silver Shelter: Kings County Animal Services

Location: Hanford, CA

Hanford, CA Contact: (559) 852-2525

Phoenix is a young heeler mix with a striking dark coat and speckled coloring. Cattle dogs are known for being smart and active, so she may be a great match for an adopter who enjoys walks, play, and training time.

👉 Meet Phoenix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: White with Black

White with Black Shelter: Kings County Animal Services

Location: Hanford, CA

Hanford, CA Contact: (559) 852-2525

Murphy is a medium-sized terrier mix with a cute white-and-black coat. If you’re looking for a younger dog who still has plenty to learn and lots of love to give, Murphy might be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Murphy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Kings County Animal Services

Location: Hanford, CA

Hanford, CA Contact: (559) 852-2525

Cody is a young husky mix with a rich brown-and-white coat. Huskies are often energetic and enjoy exercise, so he may do best with an active person or family ready for walks and playtime.

👉 Meet Cody and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Kings County Animal Services at (559) 852-2525 to ask about visiting and the current adoption fees, vaccines, and spay/neuter status. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Hanford, CA can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.