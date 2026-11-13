🏛️ Kings County tax board to review withdrawals, reductions, appeals

The Kings County Board of Equalization will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 1:00 PM in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 1400 W. Lacey Blvd., Hanford, CA 93230. The Board members are Joe Neves (District 1), Richard Valle (District 2), Doug Verboon (District 3), Rusty Robinson (District 4), and Robert Thayer (District 5).

They will open with roll call, the Pledge of Allegiance, and a vote to approve the October 20, 2026 meeting minutes.

Withdrawals of property tax appeals

On the consent calendar, the Board will consider accepting withdrawals of several Applications for Changed Assessment (these are property tax appeals that the owners now want to drop):

Citibank N.A. (as lessee), Application 26-057 , APN 012-022-010-000

(as lessee), Application , APN Aquamarine Westside LLC , Applications 26-060 to 26-064 , APNs 026-260-004, -009, -028, -034, -039

, Applications , APNs Castanea Project, LLC , Applications 26-065 to 26-068 , APNs 026-320-009, 026-330-001, 026-330-074, 800-041-866

, Applications , APNs Westlands Grape LLC , Applications 26-076 to 26-087 , covering 12 APNs in the 026-320 and 026-330 series

, Applications , covering APNs in the and series Westlands Solar Blue (OZ) Owner, LLC , Applications 26-088 to 26-097 , 10 APNs in the 026-260, 026-290, and 026-320 series

, Applications , APNs in the series Westside Assets LLC , Application 26-098 , APN 026-010-062-000

, Application , APN Standard Insurance Company, Application 26-099, APN 010-500-008-000

Reductions in assessed value

Also on consent, the Board will consider accepting stipulated reductions (agreed changes to assessed value) for many parcels owned by Lemoore FI Owner LLC, represented by Avid Tax Group:

Assessment Nos. 26-014 through 26-024 , 26-025 through 26-043 , and 26-044 through 26-049

, , and These cover 36 parcels, APNs 024-430-002-000 through 024-430-039-000 (with some numbers skipped).

Additional reduction stipulations:

Haick Family Trust The , Assessment 26-058 , APN 011-060-045-000

, Assessment , APN TForce Properties Inc. , Assessment 26-059 , APN 042-150-070-000

, Assessment , APN Thrappas Rev Trust/Starbucks Corporation, Assessment 26-111, APN 011-510-002-000

Closed sessions on Leprino Foods appeals

The Board will go into closed session with legal counsel about Leprino Foods Company property tax appeals:

Under Revenue and Taxation Code 1605.4, to deliberate on Assessment Appeals 21-007 to 21-011, 22-006 to 22-010, 23-079 to 23-083, and 24-331 to 24-335. Under Government Code 54956.9(d)(1), to discuss existing litigation on these same applications.

Next meeting, access, and ADA

The meeting will end with adjournment. The next regular Board of Equalization meeting is set for Tuesday, December 15, 2026, at 1:00 PM.

For ADA accommodations, residents should contact the Board of Supervisors office at (559) 852-2362 by 9:00 AM on the Monday before the meeting.

Agenda backup materials and later public records will be available within 24 hours at the Board of Supervisors office, 1400 W. Lacey Blvd., Hanford, CA 93230, or online at https://www.countyofkingsca.gov/departments/board-of-supervisors/calendar-agenda-and-action-summary.