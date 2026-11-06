🛒 Hanford Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Part-Time Openings

Hanford has some solid part-time retail options right now, especially if you like flexible hours and steady work.

Here are a few good picks hiring in Hanford, CA:

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Hanford, CA

Hanford, CA Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: About $20/hour (depends on experience)

Help keep the store stocked, clean, and safe while supporting a busy team. Comes with PTO, store discounts, medical/dental/vision options, 401(k) match, and a clear path to full-time.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Hanford, CA

Hanford, CA Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: About $20/hour (depends on experience)

Front-of-store role helping customers, running sales, and promoting store programs. You get respectful schedules (6am–10pm), PTO, discounts, benefits, 401(k) match, and chances to move up.

Employer: SPAR

Location: Hanford, CA (some local travel between stores)

Hanford, CA (some local travel between stores) Type: Part-time

Great if you like working on your own and want flexible daytime hours. You’ll set up displays, stock products, follow planograms, and visit different stores, with training, career growth, and DailyPay (work today, get paid tomorrow).

If something looks good, apply soon and share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Hanford.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.