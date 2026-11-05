Free business funding workshop in Hanford

A free, in-person workshop will help entrepreneurs and small business owners learn about business funding. The event is hosted by Access Plus Capital and the City of Hanford at 319 N. Douty St. It will cover what lenders look for, how to make a stronger loan application, and how to plan for your next stage of growth.

The workshop takes place on Thursday, November 12 from 6 – 7:30 PM. People can register online using the link in the post. For questions about the event, contact Rosalba Flores at rosalba.flores@accesspluscapital.com or call (559) 656-0887.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Hanford