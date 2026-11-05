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Hancock

Free art reception in Hancock on November 12

7 days ago
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The City of Hancock will host a free “Party with the Arts” and opening reception for the “SHAFT Exhibit” and the “Northern Woods Youth Exhibit” on Thursday, November 12 from 6–8 p.m. The event is open to the public.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Hancock

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