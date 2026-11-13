Hancock’s mountain resort scene is gearing up, and Jiminy Peak is bringing on more food service help. If you like busy shifts, friendly guests, and mountain views, these Sodexo roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort, Hancock, MA

Pay: $17.50–$21.00/hour

Type: Full-Time or Part-Time

Lead a concession stand during events, guide the crew, and keep lines moving. Good fit if you have 1–3 years in food service or customer service and want a step up from front-line work.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort, Hancock, MA

Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hour

Type: Full-Time or Part-Time

Oversee multiple stands, assign staff, and handle guest issues in a fast-paced event setting. Great for someone with 2–4 years of concessions or event food experience who’s ready for more responsibility.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort, Hancock, MA

Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hour

Type: Part-Time

Prep and serve food and drinks, restock, and help open/close concession stands during events. Ideal if you want flexible hours, like working with people, and don’t mind a busy shift.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort, Hancock, MA

Pay: Not listed

Type: Not listed

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, pots, and pans and helping with trash and cleanup. A solid entry role if you’re new to food service and want steady, behind-the-scenes work.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full description, and get your application in while the season is ramping up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.