Hanahan has some solid front-line jobs right now, especially if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet or on the phone.

Below are a few strong options hiring in customer service and retail around town.

Employer: Saia Inc.

Saia Inc. Location: Hanahan, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.75–$24.95 per hour, based on experience

Support a busy freight terminal with paperwork, phone calls, and email help for drivers and customers. Good fit if you like office work, staying organized, and want steady hours with room to learn and grow.

Employer: Saia LTL Freight

Saia LTL Freight Location: Hanahan, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.75–$24.95 per hour, based on experience

Same core role as the full-time version—terminal office support, phones, and shipment paperwork—but with part-time hours. Nice option if you want solid pay without a full 40-hour week.

Employer: Lowes Foods

Location: Hanahan, SC (and nearby stores within ~30 miles)

(and nearby stores within ~30 miles) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), pension, store discount, PTO, weekly pay)

Lead the produce and floral department, from guest service and displays to inventory and staff training. After training, you’ll step into a full Department Manager role at a nearby store—great if you want a long-term grocery retail career.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.